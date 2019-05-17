Police identify 4 victims fatally shot at house in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police have identified the four people killed in a quadruple homicide earlier this week on the city's north side.

The shooting happened Monday night. Three of the victims died at the scene. The fourth died Wednesday at a hospital. A fifth man was shot in the leg and survived.

Police on Friday identified those killed as 42-year-old Robert Williams Jr., 30-year-old Brendan Lee Williams, 28-year-old Ray Howard, and 27-year-old Kenneth Lee III.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The shooting occurred within a high-crime rectangular area of north St. Louis that police have targeted with crime-fighting resources since last year.