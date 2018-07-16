Police identify man found fatally shot in car

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Albany have identified the man who was shot to death in a car over the weekend.

Officials say 31-year-old Khalil Barnes was found bleeding in a car around 12:30 a.m. Saturday while police were responding to reports of gunfire. Paramedics treated Barnes at the scene before he was transported to Albany Medical Center, where he died.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which took place hours before the funeral for an outreach worker who was shot and killed a week earlier.

Officials say Albany entered July with five killings citywide.