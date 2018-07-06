Police identify remains of woman found burned, dismembered

LAWRENCE, N.J. (AP) — Police have identified the remains of a woman who was found burned and dismembered in New Jersey.

New Jersey State Police said Thursday the remains found in Lawrence Township are those of 32-year-old Tonya Cook, of Vineland.

State police say a passerby found the remains Monday in a field.

Authorities say Cook's death is being investigated as a homicide.