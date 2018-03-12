Police identify suspect in St. Patrick's Day parade threats

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say they have identified a suspect in connection with a Facebook post threatening to blow up the Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade.

WVIT-TV reports police announced Saturday they identified the suspect as a former Connecticut resident. Police say the suspect created a fake Facebook account in the name of a local educator and posted the threats on several social media pages to harass and annoy the victim in whose name it was created. Police are not naming the suspect.

The threats had referenced C-4, which is a plastic explosive.

The parade continued as scheduled Saturday with security in place. An estimated 20,000-30,000 people celebrated along the parade route.

___

Information from: WVIT-TV, http://www.nbcconnecticut.com