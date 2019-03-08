Police identify woman run over by Utah patrol car

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police have released the identity of a woman who was run over by a patrol car in a Salt Lake City suburb, but are not sure whether the accident caused her death.

Police say 25-year-old Cindreia Simone Europe of Smyrna, Georgia, was accidentally run over Tuesday by a Greater Salt Lake Unified Police officer responding to a report of suspicious activity near a Millcreek strip mall.

Police say Europe was lying in a parking lot when she was struck by the patrol car around 11 p.m.

It is not yet known whether she was alive at the time of the accident.

A state medical examiner will try to determine the cause of her death.

The unidentified officer has been placed on paid leave while Salt Lake police investigate.