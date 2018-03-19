Police in Roswell continue to investigate a fatal shooting

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Police in Roswell continue to investigate a fatal shooting over the weekend.

They say 25-year-old Andrew Joseph Morro died shortly after being transported to a hospital after Saturday night's shooting.

His body has been sent to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Police say Morro was shot at a residence in the northeast part of Roswell.

They say investigators know who the shooter is, but there have been no arrests at this point in the homicide investigation.