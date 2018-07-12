Police investigate Brazil's Handball Confederation

SAO PAULO (AP) — Police say they are investigating suspected irregularities committed by the Brazilian Handball Confederation in the use of government funds for the 2011 World Women's Handball Championship held in Brazil.

The Federal Police agency says in a Thursday statement that it's looking into the possible misappropriation of about $3.5 million that the Ministry of Sports had set aside for the championship.

The statement says preliminary investigations point to over-billing for goods and services and payments for services not rendered and goods never delivered.

The confederation had no immediate comment.