Police investigate Durango drowning

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Police are investigating the drowning of a 66-year-old man in the Animas River in Durango.

The Durango Herald reports police were notified of a man face down in a storm water drainage on Saturday.

Efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

Police Cmdr. Jacob Dunlop says authorities are working to confirm the man's identity before releasing it to the public.

___

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com