Police investigate Fitchburg stabbing death

FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) — Authorities confirm they are investigating a late night death in Fitchburg.

A spokesman for the district attorney said the death occurred Tuesday night.

Police Chief Ernest Martineau confirmed there was a stabbing at a home in the city at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they are not looking for suspects.

A fire department spokesman said two people were transported to UMass HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital's Leominster campus, but could not confirm the nature of their injuries.

The district attorney's spokesman said more information will be released when it becomes available.