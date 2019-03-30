Police investigate after video shows officer shout at teens

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond Police are conducting an investigation after a video shows an officer shouting a mild obscenity at a group of middle-school students.

The video, taken Thursday, shows an officer in a patrol car shouting "Wait until your asses turn 18, then you're mine," before driving away from a group of girls. It's unclear what precipitated the confrontation.

A mother of one of the girls tells newsoutlets that the officer was white and the girls were all persons of color.

A police spokeswoman issued a statement saying the department takes the incident seriously. It is being investigated by internal affairs officers.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called the behavior depicted in the video unacceptable.