Police investigate deadly Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Jefferson City.

Police identified the victim in a news release as 19-year-old Nilez Nichols, of Jefferson City. He was shot once and found dead Monday night. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that witnesses reported seeing three men fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

