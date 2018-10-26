https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-investigate-death-of-infant-at-day-care-13339023.php
Police investigate death of infant at day care center
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police in the St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon, Missouri, are investigating after an infant died at a day care center.
Authorities were called Thursday morning to Tendercare Learning Center after a report that an infant was found not breathing. The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Authorities on Friday identified the child as 3-month-old Aiden Govan of O'Fallon.
The St. Charles County Medical Examiner's office is compiling a report.
O'Fallon is about 30 miles west of St. Louis.
