Police investigate death of infant at day care center

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police in the St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon, Missouri, are investigating after an infant died at a day care center.

Authorities were called Thursday morning to Tendercare Learning Center after a report that an infant was found not breathing. The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities on Friday identified the child as 3-month-old Aiden Govan of O'Fallon.

The St. Charles County Medical Examiner's office is compiling a report.

O'Fallon is about 30 miles west of St. Louis.