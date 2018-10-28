Police investigate early morning shooting in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in western Massachusetts that sent one man to the hospital.

Chicopee police say someone called to report gunfire followed by screaming at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

The victim's name was not released and there were no reports of arrests.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.