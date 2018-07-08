https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-investigate-fatal-motorcycle-crash-13057959.php
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — State police say a man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle on the highway.
Forty-seven-year-old Brian Kleinhen of Southington drove onto the shoulder of Route 72 in New Britain and struck a guard rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Saturday afternoon death remains under investigation by authorities. Kleinhen was driving a Honda VT600C to Route 9 at the time of the crash. Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to reach out to detectives.
