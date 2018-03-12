Police investigate gunfire at Target in Baltimore suburb

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Police say a gunshot was fired inside a Target store in a Baltimore suburb.

News outlets reports the shooting happened Monday evening in Owings Mills, around 6 p.m. Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach confirmed the reports of gunfire, but did not say if anyone had been injured or arrested.

Capt. Jeff Long says the parking lot was placed on lockdown, but police were allowing customers to leave the store. Further information hasn't been released.

Helicopter footage from WJZ-TV from shortly after police responded did not show any ambulances at the scene.