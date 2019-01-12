Police investigate hit-and-run fatality on Maryland road

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — A 21-year-old man died in what Maryland authorities are investigating as a hit-and-run crash just before sunrise on a highway.

Maryland State Police reported Austin Lee Frushour of Thurmont, Maryland died at the scene of the Saturday morning crash on U.S. Route 15 in Emmitsburg, near the Pennsylvania border.

A police news release says Frushour may have been struck by a Honda CRV while walking on the road, as his own sport utility vehicle was parked close to the scene in front of a gas station.

The state police continued to investigate the death Saturday and are looking for anyone who has information about what happened.