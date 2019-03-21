https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-investigate-vehicle-seat-blood-teeth-in-13705974.php
Police investigate vehicle seat, blood, teeth in parking lot
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are trying to figure out how a vehicle seat, blood and several adult teeth ended up in a suburban Indianapolis parking lot.
The Noblesville Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a Lowe's home improvement store following a report about suspicious items in the lot.
They found a seat that they say may have come from a Jeep Wrangler. The seat had blood on it and police say several adult teeth were found nearby.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Noblesville police.
View Comments