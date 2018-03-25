Police investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas.

They say a passer-by noticed a man who appeared to be lying on a sidewalk across the street from Manch Elementary School early Saturday.

The passer-by went to check on him, found he had been shot dead, and called 911.

Las Vegas Metro Police say the man was in his late 20s.

They say the Clark County coroner's office will release the man's name after his family has been notified.

Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting.