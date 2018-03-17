Police investigating 4 stabbings, including 2 at nightclub

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police are investigating a string of overnight stabbings that occurred in a two-hour window.

WPRI reports the first stabbing happened near a housing complex around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Police say a 24-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with a friend. He was taken to Roger Williams Hospital.

The second stabbing happened at 1:15 a.m. Saturday during what officials say was an attempted robbery. A 29-year-old man was walking home when he refused to give money to a group of men. The victim was taken to Rhode island Hospital.

A double-stabbing occurred inside the Ultra Nightclub around 1:30 a.m., where two men were injured. The club has been shut down, and no arrests have been made.

Authorities say the stabbing injuries are not considered life-threatening.

