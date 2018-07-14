Police investigating suspicious death at Salem park

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say they are investigating a suspicious death that took place at a Salem park.

The Salem Police Department says officers responded to McKay School Park Friday afternoon on the report of an injured man.

Officers arrived and said they found a man who had died.

Police say the cause of death has not been determined and the man has not been identified.

The park was closed temporarily while the scene was investigated.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information to contact the Salem Police non-emergency number at 503-588-6123.