Police make arrests in killing of Bronx teenager

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have made arrests in connection with last week's killing of a 15-year-old boy at a Bronx bodega.

Police identified one of the suspects as 19-year-old Kevin Alvarez, of the Bronx. He was arrested Sunday on charges of murder, manslaughter, and gang assault. Information on his lawyer wasn't immediately available.

The NYPD released a statement saying that they're in the process of interviewing suspects and that more arrests are anticipated.

Police say the victim, 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Ortiz, was attacked Tuesday night by a group of men outside the bodega. He died after getting slashed in the neck with a machete.