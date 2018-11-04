Police: off-duty LA County deputy robbed while asleep in car

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was robbed of cash and a cell phone while asleep inside his vehicle, which was parked in front of a home in suburban Orange County.

Santa Ana officials tell City News Service that a friend called police around 4 a.m. Sunday to report the deputy was missing after someone other than the lawman answered his cell phone.

Sgt. Sergio Gutierrez says the off-duty deputy drove away from the scene after the robbery, but returned and was being interviewed by investigators.

Gutierrez says the deputy had minor injuries that looked like he might have been punched.

The sergeant didn't immediately have other details.