Police officer cleared in shooting of man armed with a knife

JACKSON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer was justified in shooting a man armed with a knife in his family's New Jersey home.

The state attorney general's office announced its ruling Friday, saying it agreed with a similar finding made by the Ocean County prosecutor's office regarding the Dec. 23, 2107 shooting in Jackson.

Police had responded to the home after a 911 caller reported that Travis Van Pelt had assaulted his father and brother and was armed with a knife. The officers ordered Van Pelt to drop the knife, but he refused and advanced toward one officer who shot and wounded him.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Van Pelt eventually pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to probation.He has recovered from his wounds.