Police officer placed on leave after Maryland shooting

SEVERN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police officer has been placed on leave after firing twice at a man he suspected had a gun but never displayed a weapon.

The Capital reports that Anne Arundel Police Cpl. Daniel M. Reynolds, a six-year veteran of the force, is under investigation after firing his weapon Thursday night in Severn. Neither shot fired hit the man.

Police spokesman Ryan Frashure said the officer is white and the man who was fired at is black.

Reynolds was one of two officers investigating a report that a man was showing a gun to several kids.

Police say the officer identified a man matching the description provided sitting in a car, and Reynolds fired after he believed the man was reaching for a gun.

