Police officer shoots, kills man in North Carolina

WASHINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a police officer shot and killed a man after attempting to make a traffic stop.

Washington Police Chief Stacy Drakeford tells WITN-TV that the shooting took place at the Washington Housing Authority Complex on Sunday afternoon.

It's unclear how the man killed was involved. No further details have been released.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

___

Information from: WITN-TV, http://www.witn.com/