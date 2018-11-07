Police probe couple's fatal shootings in Omaha suburb

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal shootings of two people in an Omaha suburb.

The La Vista Police Department said in a news release Wednesday that a man called 911 Tuesday night and said he'd shot his wife and was going to kill himself. The 911 operator then heard what sounded like a gunshot.

Officers sent to the residence found a man with a chest wound and the body of a woman. The man was pronounced dead later at an Omaha hospital. Chief Bob Lausten says the shootings are being investigated as a likely homicide-suicide and says a handgun was recovered.

Police identified the two as 73-year-old Charlotte Weaver and 72-year-old Herman Weaver. Autopsies have been ordered.