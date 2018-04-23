Police question 9 in connection to carjacking

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Cranston police are continuing an investigation into a carjacking that recently occurred in Boston by questioning nine people.

WPRI-TV reports police noticed an SUV matching the description provided by the Boston Police Department parked in Cranston Monday morning in violation of a city parking ordinance. Nine people are being questioned in relation to the Friday night carjacking.

Police say they ran the vehicle's license plate and saw it had been stolen. They believe it was involved in another pursuit in Pawtucket on Monday at 2 a.m.

Cranston Police Major Todd Patalano says no arrests have been made.

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com