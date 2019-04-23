Police recover weapons believed used in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Burlington police say they found the weapons they believe were used in a deadly shooting last week in Vermont's largest city.

WCAX-TV reports police say they found two handguns along with magazines and ammo in the woods.

They are believed to be the weapons used to kill 23-year-old Benzel Hampton in the April 16 shooting and wound 36-year-old James Felix, who was hospitalized.

So far, six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting or its aftermath.

Two women are due in court Tuesday to answer charges they helped some of the suspects after the shooting.