Police release more details about St. Louis police shooting
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Police have released more details about an officer-involved shooting that badly injured a 15-year-old boy last month.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police said Friday a 9mm semiautomatic pistol was recovered from the scene.
Police have said that Branden Leachman was armed with a gun when an unidentified officer shot him on Sept. 26.
The officer involved in the shooting is a 10-year veteran who has been placed on administrative leave.
The police department says the officer gave verbal commands to the boy before firing. His partner did not fire.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
