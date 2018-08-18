Police release more details in case of missing teen girl

PHOENIX (AP) — Police now say they believe the circumstances around the disappearance of a 19-year-old girl are suspicious and they've arrested a man who knew her.

Kiera Bergman has been missing since Aug. 4 and was last seen at her home in Phoenix.

Phoenix police said Friday that 23-year-old Jon Christopher Clark contacted police about her disappearance and that they searched his car on Monday.

Police found forged items and IDs belonging to other people in the car. They arrested Clark on 22 counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of forgery.

Asked whether Clark is a suspect in Bergman's disappearance, police said only that he hasn't been charged with that crime.