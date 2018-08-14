Police release suspects' names in East Providence shooting

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — East Providence police have released the names of two suspects in a shooting in the city last week that left a third man injured.

Police on Monday said 21-year-old Jermaine Perry and 20-year-old Destin Holloway, both of Providence, have been charged with robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and conspiracy, in connection with the shooting Friday afternoon.

Both are being held at the Adult Correctional Institutions. It could not be determined if they have lawyers.

The victim drove himself to the hospital and his injuries are not life threatening. His name hasn't been released.

Police say it was not a random shooting and was the result of a robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.