Police reviewing video to identify California mall shooters

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California investigators are reviewing video to try and identify two suspects who opened fire on each other inside a mall, wounding two teenagers before fleeing.

San Bruno Police Lt. Ryan Johansen said police continued to hunt for the suspects Wednesday in the Tuesday shooting that spread panic and shut down a nearby train station, scrambling rush-hour commuter traffic in the San Francisco Bay Area.

He says evidence shows there were two groups of young people fighting on the second floor of The Shops at Tanforan when a member from each group pulled out a gun and began shooting at the other.

Johansen says detectives believe the victims were with the groups and not bystanders.

Officials say one of the boys is in serious condition and the other is critical.