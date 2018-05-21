Police say 16-year-old died at hospital after being shot

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a teenager has died at a hospital after being shot in Davenport.

Police say 16-year-old Jovontia Jones was shot Saturday night and died later at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. He'd been taken to a Davenport hospital first by private vehicle.

Police haven't released any details about what led to the shooting. No arrests have been reported.