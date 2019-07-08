Police say Missouri man fatally shot after tripping on grill

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a Missouri man fatally shot another man who tripped over a barbecue and fell into the alleged shooter's door.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that 30-year-old Thomas Clement of University City was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the Sunday shooting.

St. Louis County police say 31-year-old Larry Neal Jr. of Florissant was walking in a St. Louis County apartment complex when he tripped on a barbecue. He fell into the door of the apartment where Clement was.

Police say Clement came out with a gun and fired about 11 times at Neal, who was unarmed and later died at a hospital.

No attorney was listed for Clement on online court records Monday. He's being held in jail without bail.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com