Police say dating apps behind increase in sexual assaults

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in a North Carolina city say dating apps are behind an increase in sexual assaults in 2018.

News outlets report Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told a news conference Wednesday there have been 20 cases of sexual assault this year involving a dating app, compared to 15 in all of 2017.

In one instance, police said the victim told officers she was given an unknown narcotic and sexually assaulted. Another victim told police they were kicked in the groin and abdomen before being held down and forcibly attacked.

In yet another case, the victim said her assailant fired a shotgun into the air.

The Charlotte Observer reports police have made one arrest in a 2018 case. Fourteen are open investigations, and in five cases, the victim decided not to pursue prosecution.

___

Information from: WBTV-TV, http://www.wbtv.com/