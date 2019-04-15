Police say gunshot victim died at Des Moines hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a gunshot victim has died at a Des Moines hospital.

Officers were sent to a north Des Moines neighborhood around 8:40 p.m. Sunday to check on gunshots reported by several people. A few minutes later officers learned that a shooting victim believed to be from that neighborhood had been taken by private vehicle to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

Police say the 17-year-old male has since died. His name hasn't been released.

Police say it's the city's third homicide of the year. No arrests have been reported.