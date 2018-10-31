Police say man found dead on track jumped from Amtrak train

ENFIELD, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a man whose body was found on railroad tracks had been a stowaway on an Amtrak train.

News outlets report Enfield police identified the man as Varcy Locklear of Pembroke.

Investigators think the man either fell or was trying to jump from the train as it was moving, and was struck and killed. His body was found on the tracks Tuesday.

Amtrak says the train, headed to New York from Charlotte, was delayed for about 45 minutes as police investigated the incident.

Enfield police, CSX and Amtrak police are investigating the death.