https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-say-man-led-them-on-8-mile-chase-13094129.php
Police say man led them on 8-mile chase
SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man crashed a vehicle in Connecticut and fled the scene, leading them on a chase.
The New Britain man crashed into another vehicle Friday night in Suffield on Interstate 91, and allegedly led state troopers on an eight-mile chase.
Twenty-year-old Edward Martinez was arrested on a ramp off Route 75. Martinez is being held on $5,000 bail for five charges, including engaging police in a pursuit, and reckless endangerment.
No further information is available about possible injuries associated with the crash.
An attorney for Martinez could not be immediately identified through online court records.
