Police say man who set child's bedroom aflame was arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say officers have arrested a man who set a child's bedroom aflame and threatened to kill a woman.

Officers who were dispatched around 1 a.m. Monday noticed the smell of gasoline from outside the home. Sgt. Paul Parizek (puh-REE'-zihk) says they soon saw a man pouring gas around the bedroom upstairs and lit the child's bed on fire before throwing the can at officers.

Parizek says the officers took him into custody and got him and everyone else outside as the flames spread. Firefighters arrived to put out the blaze.

The man's been identified as 38-year-old Antonio Starks. Court records say he's been charged with arson, assault, domestic abuse and related crimes. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Starks.