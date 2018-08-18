Police say pedestrian hit, killed in Omaha parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man walking in a downtown Omaha parking lot has been hit and killed, and the two people in the vehicle that hit him have been arrested.

Police say officers were called to the lot early Saturday morning for a person down and found 60-year-old Jeffrey Grieves fatally injured.

Investigators say Grieves was hit by a car that had just entered the lot. Police say the car briefly stopped, but then fled the scene.

Police later found the car and arrested the suspected driver, 19-year-old Orlando Santacruz-Navarro, on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal crash. A passenger, 20-year-old Jesus Dominguez-Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with evidence.

It's not clear whether either man yet had an attorney by Saturday afternoon.