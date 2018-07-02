Police say shooting of 88-year-old woman likely an accident

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police investigators say they have spoken with people who were shooting a firearm in Tunbridge around the time an 88-year-old woman was hit by what appeared to be a bullet and there is no cause for public alarm.

Police say they recovered shell casings, a firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile, police said Monday that Edith Whitney, who was hospitalized on Saturday night and underwent emergency surgery, remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, but the case appears to have been an accident.