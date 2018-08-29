Police seek clues about disturbance of sea turtle nest

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Police investigating the disturbance of protected sea turtle eggs on an Alabama beach have released video showing a woman they want to locate.

Investigators say in a Facebook post they've spoken with three of four people shown outside a beachfront condominium in the video on the same night someone dug up a turtle nest.

Gulf Shores police say the three provided "great assistance." But they're still looking for an unidentified woman from the video.

Mike Reynolds of the turtle-protection group Share the Beach tells WKRG-TV it appears one of the four is holding what could be sea turtle eggs.

Turtles are protected by federal law, and the nest that was dug up had been marked with a sign and protective barriers. Volunteers found the disturbed nest on Sunday.