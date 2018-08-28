Police seek help identifying body in Lansing sewer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police in Lansing are seeking the public's help in identifying the body of a man found in a sewer.

Spokesman Bob Merritt says the man's description doesn't fit anyone listed as missing in Lansing. The man appeared to be less than 6 feet tall and weighed 110 to 130 pounds.

He might have been from outside Lansing or not reported as a missing person.

The decomposing body was found on Aug. 21 during a routine check of a sewer system in Michigan's capital city. An autopsy has been performed, but authorities are planning a second autopsy to get more information.

Anyone with information can call police at (517) 483-6869.