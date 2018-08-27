Police seek man in connection to double homicide

NEWPORT, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say they are looking to question a man related to the slayings of a couple who were expecting their first child.

New Castle County Police said Monday that Walter T. Lolley was one of the last people to have contact with Isabel Cooper and Thessalonias Berry before they were killed.

Officers found the couple in a car in May. Police said they died of apparent gunshot wounds and Cooper was seven months pregnant.

Police said Lolley has not been seen since the deaths and should be considered armed and dangerous.