Police seek public's help in Confederate monument vandalism
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the vandalism of a monument in Richmond honoring Confederate Civil War leader Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Capitol Police distributed two photographs Saturday showing a woman seen at the monument at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16.
Authorities say the woman used what is believed to be a black laundry pen to deface the east, south and west sides of the monument.
The photographs appear to show a dark-haired, heavyset, white woman wearing a burgundy coat and black leggings.
Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call the Capitol Police 804-786-2120.
