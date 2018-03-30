Police seek suspect in North Carolina woman's disappearance

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police have identified a suspect wanted in the death of a North Carolina woman.

The Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release on Friday it is looking for 48-year-old Reginald Jemal McDowell, who is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Investigators have been looking into the case since Meta Valentine was reported missing in October 2014 after she failed to appear at a family function and relatives couldn't reach her. Police said the homicide unit suspected foul play and took over the investigation.

According to police, new information came to light and led to charges filed against McDowell. It's believed he is in the New York area and he is considered armed and dangerous.