Police send prosecutors findings in trooper's killing of man

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State police have sent prosecutors their preliminary findings in a state trooper's fatal shooting of a man along a western Indiana highway.

Police said Friday the findings in Trooper Daniel Organ's killing of 56-year-old Glenn A. Rightsell were forwarded to Montgomery County prosecutors. Autopsy findings are pending.

Police have said Organ fatally shot Rightsell Dec. 28 after the Linden man failed to follow his orders and grabbed a handgun on his own waist.

The shooting occurred when Organ stopped to investigate a vehicle parked in front of an abandoned SUV along U.S. 231 about 40 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Relatives have demanded answers in Rightsell's killing. His nephew says his uncle always carried a gun on his belt and was working on his daughter's stalled SUV at the time.