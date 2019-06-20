Police to face criminal probe on "lapses" over Easter blast

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's attorney general has directed the acting police chief to initiate a criminal investigation against nine senior police officers for their "lapses" to prevent and minimize the Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed more than 250 people.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera said Thursday a special board of inquiry appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena has recommended it "take suitable criminal and disciplinary action" against the officers who were serving in the areas where the bombs attacks took happened on April 21.

Sirisena appointed the board of inquiry following the blasts amid criticism that he could have prevented the attack.

Sri Lankan leaders and the security establishment are under fire for not acting on near-specific information ahead of the blasts about possible attacks on churches.