Police warn of thieves targeting homes of funeral-goers

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police chief is warning of break-ins at the homes of people attending the wakes or funerals of loved ones.

Milford Chief Tom O'Loughlin said in a Facebook post Thursday there have been two such burglaries in his town recently, and one in the nearby town of Holliston.

Milford police are urging people attending a wake or funeral to be vigilant and contact police beforehand, so officers can check on those homes while they're empty.

Police think the suspects may be scanning newspaper obituary pages to target homes. Obituaries often include wake and funeral times.

Joseph Edwards Jr., the owner of Edwards Memorial Funeral Home in Milford, called it "distressing" and suggests having someone house-sit during a wake or funeral.