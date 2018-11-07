Portion of Interstate 270 renamed for killed police officers

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A portion of an Ohio interstate road has been renamed for two police officers who were killed in a shooting earlier this year.

Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering, who died in the line of duty Feb. 10, 2018, are now honored by the portion of I-270 in Westerville bearing their names. WBNS-TV reports the Ohio Department of Transportation installed the signs this week.

Westerville officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were shot Feb. 11 responding to a 911 hang-up call at a townhome in the Columbus suburb.

Westerville City Council says it will present the families with replica signs next Tuesday.

___

Information from: WBNS-TV, http://www.10tv.com/